CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMS. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.46.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $148,215.00. Insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CMS Energy by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in CMS Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.