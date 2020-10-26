Oppenheimer Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.09.

BBY opened at $118.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $123.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

