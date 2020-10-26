Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.79.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

NYSE ASC opened at $2.99 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 129.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 20.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.