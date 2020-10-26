UBS Group Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $243.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.21.

Shares of MSFT opened at $216.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.21 and a 200-day moving average of $198.25. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,635.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

