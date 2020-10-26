Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.29. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 233,614 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,901,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 36.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at about $2,323,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

