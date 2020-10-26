Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $9.25 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Interpace Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpace Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Interpace Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Interpace Biosciences stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. Interpace Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 145.12% and a negative net margin of 110.80%. Analysts forecast that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.