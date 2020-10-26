JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Price Target to $23.00

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KAR. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.14.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 821,393 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,704,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,577,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 279,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 297,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2,307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,277 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.