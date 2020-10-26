Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Favorable outcomes from regulatory authorities tend to boost growth for utility stocks like Edison International. Based on the 2021 GRC request, SCE has forecasted capital expenditure for 2020-2023 to be approximately $19.4-$21.2 billion. Apart from traditional projects, SCE has implemented equity programs to address the significant needs for infrastructure replacements and enhancement. However, the coronavirus pandemic had an adverse impact on the operations of Edison International. For the second quarter, the pandemic led to an uncollectable account expense of $8 million for the company. Therefore, Edison International anticipates a heightened level of bad expenses to continue as the pandemic is not likely to die out soon. Its shares have also underperformed the industry in the in the past year.”

EIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 91.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 68.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

