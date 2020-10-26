ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.20

News coverage about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has trended negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ConocoPhillips earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the energy producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted ConocoPhillips’ score:

Shares of COP opened at $32.54 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

