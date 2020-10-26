Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) and American Biltrite (NASDAQ:ABLT) Head to Head Review

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) and American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Forward Industries and American Biltrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Forward Industries has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Biltrite has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Forward Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and American Biltrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries -10.02% -40.66% -16.28% American Biltrite N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forward Industries and American Biltrite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $37.41 million 0.38 -$3.61 million N/A N/A American Biltrite $202.59 million 0.03 $8.30 million N/A N/A

American Biltrite has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries.

Summary

American Biltrite beats Forward Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

American Biltrite Company Profile

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers' representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

