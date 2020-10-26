Analyzing Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -141.88% -5.14% -4.94% Kennedy-Wilson 26.48% 25.31% 4.79%

This table compares Rafael and Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.93 million 54.35 -$4.69 million N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $569.70 million 3.58 $226.70 million $3.12 4.55

Kennedy-Wilson has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.4% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rafael and Kennedy-Wilson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.28%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Rafael.

Volatility & Risk

Rafael has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Rafael on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns commercial real estate assets and interests in clinical pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals. It engages in the lease of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company owns interest in approximately 49 million square feet of property, including 29,705 multifamily rental units; and 22.0 million square feet of commercial property. It also provides real estate services primarily to financial services clients. In addition, the company is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties; and management of real estate properties for third parties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

