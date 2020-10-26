Reviewing CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) and Sotherly Hotels (NYSE:SOHO)

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Sotherly Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Sotherly Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorePoint Lodging $812.00 million 0.41 -$212.00 million $1.57 3.62 Sotherly Hotels $185.79 million 0.14 $1.91 million $1.11 1.57

Sotherly Hotels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorePoint Lodging. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CorePoint Lodging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CorePoint Lodging and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorePoint Lodging -48.76% -14.04% -6.76% Sotherly Hotels -20.41% -29.31% -5.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CorePoint Lodging and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

CorePoint Lodging currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Given CorePoint Lodging’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CorePoint Lodging is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Summary

CorePoint Lodging beats Sotherly Hotels on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is based in Irving, Texas.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

