Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,489,000 after buying an additional 2,413,450 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,326,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 58,198 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,822,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 149,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period.

Shares of EWW opened at $36.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

