Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of MGP Ingredients worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $271,812.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,731 shares of company stock worth $1,958,883. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $704.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.42 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

