Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Saia worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the period.

SAIA opened at $147.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $151.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.65.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.68 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $985,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.77.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

