Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 25.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

CMP stock opened at $61.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.