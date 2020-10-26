Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,961 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $67.79 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

