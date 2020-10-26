Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 66,090 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 687.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of AudioCodes worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 54.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 55,482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at $1,599,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 86.9% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 98.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. The company has a market cap of $936.48 million, a P/E ratio of 131.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.62.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.13 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

