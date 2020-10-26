Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Workiva worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 50.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,436,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 484,624 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after purchasing an additional 291,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 288,206 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,169,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WK opened at $56.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $1,381,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,585,747.80. Insiders have sold a total of 108,665 shares of company stock worth $5,999,798 in the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

