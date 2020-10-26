Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,233 Shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Get Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PFI stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.