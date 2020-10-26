Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 387.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,256,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $5,256,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,371.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,070,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,983,714. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $109.00 on Monday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

