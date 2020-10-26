Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Marten Transport worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 134.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 85.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $463,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRTN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

