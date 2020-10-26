Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 266.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 1,682,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 57,852 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 514,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.54.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

