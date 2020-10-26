Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,635 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,017.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.98 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

