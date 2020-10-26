FY2021 EPS Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Raised by Northcoast Research

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Herc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HRI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

NYSE HRI opened at $46.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. Herc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 3.29.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.52. Herc had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Herc’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Herc by 53.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Herc by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Herc by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

