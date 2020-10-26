Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $2,490,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,746,877.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,232 shares of company stock worth $2,206,280. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

