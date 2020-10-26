Viavi Solutions Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. B.Riley Securit analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIAV. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

VIAV opened at $13.12 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $211,037.44. Insiders sold a total of 39,547 shares of company stock valued at $489,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,648,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 623,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

