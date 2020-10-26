Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post $278.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.20 million and the highest is $285.89 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $184.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PB. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $60.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

In other news, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB opened at $59.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

