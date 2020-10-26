HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.18 Million

Equities analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce sales of $86.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.20 million and the highest is $90.11 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $71.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $336.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $343.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $312.86 million, with estimates ranging from $301.10 million to $333.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million.

HMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 13,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $333,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681 in the last three months. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HomeStreet by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in HomeStreet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $708.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.07.

HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

