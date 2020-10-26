Zacks: Brokerages Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce sales of $86.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.20 million and the highest is $90.11 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $71.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $336.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.50 million to $343.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $312.86 million, with estimates ranging from $301.10 million to $333.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMST. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.07. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 8,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $237,273.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $367,200.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 9.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

