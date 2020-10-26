$12.86 Million in Sales Expected for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post sales of $12.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $10.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $78.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.45 million to $96.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.28 million, with estimates ranging from $24.21 million to $88.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCXI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.89 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $65.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 88,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $4,627,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,672 shares of company stock worth $9,400,816. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

