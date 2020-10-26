ChampionX (CHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ChampionX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CHX opened at $8.51 on Monday. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

