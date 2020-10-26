Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of RDY stock opened at $67.29 on Monday. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDY. Barclays boosted their price target on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Investec raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.