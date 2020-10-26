Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RDY stock opened at $67.29 on Monday. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02.
About Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.
