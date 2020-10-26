$7.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post $7.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $42.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $63.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.50 million to $71.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $148.95 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $171.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.70). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.76. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 343.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

