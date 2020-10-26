Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 1.23-1.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.23-1.25 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DEA stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.70 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

DEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $148,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,575. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Earnings History for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

