BWX Technologies (BWXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at 2.80-2.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.80-2.90 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWXT opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $486,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. BofA Securities upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

