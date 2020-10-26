Trex (TREX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Trex to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Trex has set its Q3 2020

Trex has set its Q3 2020 guidance at EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. Trex has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.58.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trex to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

