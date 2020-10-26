Assurant (AIZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ opened at $125.99 on Monday. Assurant has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.97.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.