SBA Communications (SBAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect SBA Communications to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. SBA Communications has set its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY20 guidance at $8.94-9.33 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $302.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,888.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.35 and its 200-day moving average is $302.43. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.38.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

