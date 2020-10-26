ADTRAN (ADTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $128.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $12.42 on Monday. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $595.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

