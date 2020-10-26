New Home (NWHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $98.96 million during the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.

Shares of New Home stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. New Home has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

