Williams Companies (WMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Williams Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $19.96 on Monday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 181.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

