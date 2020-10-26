Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Otter Tail has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.10-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.10-2.30 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $40.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti upgraded Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

