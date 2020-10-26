NiSource (NI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.28-1.36 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.28-1.36 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NI opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. BofA Securities raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

