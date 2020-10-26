Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,505 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of South State worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of South State by 388.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in South State by 34.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in South State in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on South State in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

SSB stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.16. South State Corp has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, research analysts expect that South State Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.