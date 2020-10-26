Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 661.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,410,000 after buying an additional 797,326 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 589,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after buying an additional 361,650 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 562,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,669,000 after buying an additional 229,150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 941.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 210,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,847,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,178,000 after buying an additional 199,518 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $56.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $73.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

