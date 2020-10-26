Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,546 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,269,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,198,000 after buying an additional 50,680 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 505,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,274,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,994,000 after purchasing an additional 498,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,535,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 576,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 48.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,465,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 810,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.