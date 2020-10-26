Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of FirstCash worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 26.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 20.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 36.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 811,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,734,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCFS opened at $56.51 on Monday. FirstCash, Inc. has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $90.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

