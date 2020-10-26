Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $69.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $88.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Myles James Watts sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 785,534 shares in the company, valued at $53,400,601.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,485 shares of company stock worth $6,495,717 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

