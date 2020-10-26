Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,348,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 730,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after buying an additional 279,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,259,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,397,000 after buying an additional 140,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 132,488 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,307,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $55.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22 and a beta of 1.13. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $63.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

